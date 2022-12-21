Zero Day
Did a Journalist Violate Hacking Law to Leak Fox News Clips? The Government Thinks He Did.
But attorneys for Timothy Burke say a raid on his home and office exhibit government over-reach and misuse of the federal hacking law, and raises First…
Aug 17
•
Kim Zetter
13
Radiation Spikes at Chernobyl: A Mystery Few Seem Interested in Solving
Ever since radiation sensors at the Chernobyl nuclear plant spiked dramatically following the Russian invasion, there have been questions about what…
Aug 8
•
Kim Zetter
15
July 2023
Interview with the ETSI Standards Organization That Created TETRA "Backdoor"
Brian Murgatroyd spoke with me about why his standards group weakened an encryption algorithm used to secure critical radio communications of police…
Jul 25
•
Kim Zetter
25
June 2023
SEC Targets SolarWinds' CISO for Rare Legal Action Over Russian Hack
In a highly rare move, the SEC sent notice to SolarWinds' CISO, and other specific employees, indicating they may face legal action over Russia's hack…
Jun 28
•
Kim Zetter
15
May 2023
How Volexity Discovered the SolarWinds Hacking Campaign
An interview with Volexity President Steven Adair about how his team stumbled upon the "cyber espionage campaign of the decade" — but didn't know it …
May 17
•
Kim Zetter
16
Timeline of the SolarWinds Hack and Investigation
To accompany an in-depth feature story I wrote for WIRED about the SolarWinds hack--considered the most sophisticated and boldest supply-chain hack ever…
May 9
•
Kim Zetter
21
April 2023
Updates and Timeline for 3CX and X_Trader Hacks
Mandiant revealed this week that the hack of 3CX was actually a double supply-chain hack that first involved hacking and compromising another company's…
Apr 22
•
Kim Zetter
12
Software Maker 3CX Was Compromised in First-of-its-Kind Threaded Supply-Chain Hack - Updated
Hackers first compromised a different software maker and embedded malware in one of its programs. 3CX got compromised when a worker downloaded that…
Apr 20
•
Kim Zetter
19
Leaked Pentagon Document Claims Russian Hacktivists Breached Canadian Gas Pipeline Company
The document, part of a cache of leaks recently circulated on the internet, suggests the hackers had the ability to cause an explosion and sought…
Apr 9
•
Kim Zetter
21
Hello and an Update
I’ve been meaning to send an email to all of you for a while to fill you in on what I’ve been working on and to assure you that I haven’t abandoned Zero…
Apr 6
•
Kim Zetter
22
December 2022
White House Says President Zelensky Set Security Parameters for His Visit to the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Wednesday for his first trip outside of Ukraine since the war began. He will hold a…
Dec 21, 2022
•
Kim Zetter
4
Security Firms Aiding Ukraine During War Could Be Considered Participants in Conflict
Experts say cybersecurity companies helping to defend Ukraine against Russian cyberattacks during the war could be considered direct participants in the…
Dec 7, 2022
•
Kim Zetter
15
