Did a Journalist Violate Hacking Law to Leak Fox News Clips? The Government Thinks He Did.
But attorneys for Timothy Burke say a raid on his home and office exhibit government over-reach and misuse of the federal hacking law, and raises First…
Radiation Spikes at Chernobyl: A Mystery Few Seem Interested in Solving
Ever since radiation sensors at the Chernobyl nuclear plant spiked dramatically following the Russian invasion, there have been questions about what…
Updates and Timeline for 3CX and X_Trader Hacks
Mandiant revealed this week that the hack of 3CX was actually a double supply-chain hack that first involved hacking and compromising another company's…
Software Maker 3CX Was Compromised in First-of-its-Kind Threaded Supply-Chain Hack - Updated
Hackers first compromised a different software maker and embedded malware in one of its programs. 3CX got compromised when a worker downloaded that…
Leaked Pentagon Document Claims Russian Hacktivists Breached Canadian Gas Pipeline Company
The document, part of a cache of leaks recently circulated on the internet, suggests the hackers had the ability to cause an explosion and sought…
Hello and an Update
I’ve been meaning to send an email to all of you for a while to fill you in on what I’ve been working on and to assure you that I haven’t abandoned Zero…
White House Says President Zelensky Set Security Parameters for His Visit to the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Wednesday for his first trip outside of Ukraine since the war began. He will hold a…
Security Firms Aiding Ukraine During War Could Be Considered Participants in Conflict
Experts say cybersecurity companies helping to defend Ukraine against Russian cyberattacks during the war could be considered direct participants in the…
